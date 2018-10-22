SPOKANE, Wash. — A man who died in a motorcycle crash in September is running for Spokane County Sheriff and his name remains on the November ballot.

Scott Maclay, who legally changed his name to Dumpozzie Dot Com, was set to face Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich in November's general election. He had some experience on the Spokane Valley Chamber of Commerce Board and in real estate, according to the voter's guide.

Maclay was killed in a motorcycle crash in Benewah County on Sept. 3.

Spokane County Elections Auditor Vicki Dalton said the name “Dumpozzie Dot Com” will remain on the November election ballot and his votes will still be tallied.

Maclay garnered 13 percent of the votes in the May primary race, nearly 8,900 votes.

According to Washington law, if a deceased candidate wins the election, the affiliated party will select three candidates to send to the Board of County Commissioners. The commissioners will then decide the winning candidate of the three.

The county would head into uncharted territory it Dumpozzie Dot Com won the race for sheriff because he prefers the independent party, Dalton said. With no bona fide independent party in Spokane, three candidates could not be selected and sent to county commissioners. The candidate that would take over would depend on legal interpretation.

Maclay had a history of controversy in Eastern Washington. In 2017, he was involved in a complicated defamation lawsuit involving a deputy, a state representative and a murder investigation.

After a high-profile crash involving a teenage boy and a deputy's cruiser in 2015, Maclay proposed that he would pelt deputies with volleyballs if he deemed they were speeding down the Sprague corridor without using their emergency lights.

© 2018 KREM