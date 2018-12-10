SPOKANE, Wash. — The Washington State Supreme Court ruled the death penalty violates the state constitution Thursday.

The Washington State Supreme court ruled the death penalty is applied unequally. Officials said where the crime took place, the race of the defendant and the budget available to county prosecutors at any given time were main factors in the decision. The court ordered that people currently on death row have their death sentences converted to life in prison.

So what does this mean for future murder cases in Washington? That is a difficult question to answer.

Spokane County Prosecutor Larry Haskell told KREM 2 death penalty cases are extremely rare.

"Those kinds of cases are indeed rare as they should be where you would even contemplate a death sentence in part because of the factors you have to meet from the statute,” Haskell said.

State law requires prosecutors to not only prove there is no doubt the person is guilty of aggravated first degree murder, but also there are no other factors that would make them eligible for leniency. For example, their age, mental capacity or circumstances of the crime.

"In an aggravated murder type situation there are very few crimes that are death penalty eligible,” Haskell said. "I haven't sought the death penalty yet and as a result of this ruling we won't.”

There are currently eight men on death row in Washington. Seventy-eight people have been put to death since 1904, the last was in 2010.

© 2018 KREM