SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane County Medical Examiner had identified a man found dead on a bike trail in the Mica Peak Conservation Area on May 19.

According to the Medical Examiner's website, the man has been identified as 66-year-old Mark Edwin Miller. The cause of death has been ruled as a type of heart attack.

According to a release from the Medical Examiner, the man was seen cycling up the hill earlier in the day on May 19. He was not carrying any form of identification and it was determined his death was natural.

The medical examiner had previously asked the public for help in identifying Miller.