SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash — A man was arrested Friday afternoon after Spokane County deputies said he took a backhoe to his family member’s home in west Spokane County.

Deputies were called to a home in the 9200 block of West Trails Road at 2:00 p.m. for a domestic violence call.

Officials said the suspect, Matthew Forsman, 53, became enraged after he found out a family member, who lives in the home on West Trails, hit his home with a vehicle, causing damage. They said Forsman believed the victim had done this on purpose and went over to the victim’s home and ripped off a portion of the home with a backhoe.

Authorities said the victim was not home at the time of the incident and was not injured. Deputies were told both Forsman and the victim both have severe tempers and a history of heated arguments but nothing to this extreme.

Deputies said the victim did hit Forsman’s home with a car causing minimal damage but after investigating the incident, they believe the victim’s actions were accidental and not intentional.

Foresman was arrested and transported to the Spokane County Jail for felony first degree malicious mischief.

