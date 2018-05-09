SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — A 38-year-old Spokane man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to 1st degree child rape and 1st degree child molestation.

Dean Zumwalt sexually molested a 7-year-old girl while she and her 8-year-old friend stayed the night at his house.

Zumwalt was already a level one registered sex offender stemming from a third-degree rape conviction in 2010.

After Zumwalt serves his 20-year sentence, he will be required to appear in front of the Indeterminate Sentencing Review board. That board will make the determination if she be released or remain in custody – possibly for life.

The detective who investigated the case said they learned that Zumwalt was a registered sex offender.

Reports said Zumwalt was arrested in early Jan. 2018 for committing sex crimes against children.

Court documents said when detectives searched Zumwalt’s home they discovered artwork that appeared to be made by children, a cup with one of the victim’s names written on it, and children’s toys.

Detectives said both victims said they were sexually abused while they attended sleepovers at Zumwalt’s home on South Carstens Road in Edwall. During these times, officials said there were additional young girls who attended the sleepovers.

