SPOKANE, Wash. — A 39-year-old man was arrested Monday for sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl.

Jeffrey Christenot was charged with two counts of second degree rape of a child and second degree attempted rape.

Officials said in late September 2018, Spokane County Sheriff’s Office Sexual Assault Unit Detectives received information from the Post Falls Police Department regarding a sexual assault that reportedly happened in Spokane County. They said Christenot was named as a suspect in the sexual assault of a 12-year-old girl in 2015-2016 and he confessed to the crimes in a video, which was posted on Facebook. Authorities said Christenot was known to the victim’s family and was considered a family friend.

According to officials, a detective began investigating the allegations and arranged an interview with the victim and her parents. During the interview, the victim described what occurred during the sexual assaults. She said the incidents happened several times in 2015 and into the first part of 2016 when Christenot was alone with her.

Then, on Monday just after 7 a.m., a detective contacted Christenot in the parking lot of his apartment on East Broadway in Spokane Valley. Christenot told the detective he knew why he was being contacted and he had been expecting it. He agreed to an interview at the Public Safety Building.

Authorities said during the interview, Christenot admitted to inappropriately touching/assaulting the victim, beginning when she was 12-years-old and he was 36. He told the detective the victim started the inappropriate behavior and seduced him, although he knew it was wrong.

After the interview, Christenot was arrested and booked into the Spokane County Jail.

