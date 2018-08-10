SPOKANE, Wash. — An inventory of untested rape kits in Washington state shows Spokane County is responsible for 20 percent of the 6,549 that have gone untested.

The Washington State Attorney General’s Office recently released an inventory of all the untested rape kits in the state. They surveyed 208 law enforcement agencies to get their inventory information from 251 agencies.

According to the list, the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office, Spokane Police and Spokane Valley Police have a total of 1,340 untested rape kits. Spokane Police have the most untested kits in all of Washington with 884. The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office has the second most with 717 and the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office has 671.

The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office has 268 and Spokane Valley Police have 188 untested kits.

