SPOKANE, Wash. — After six months of searching, crews with Spokane County Fire District 4 drove a new fire truck into its bay.

It’s an aerial ladder truck that reaches a height of 102 ft.

Crews say the truck brings a new level of rescue capability to Deer Park.

“It’s just an all-around better fit for what we were looking for,” said Randy Johnson, the district’s fire chief.

They bought it used from the Yakima Fire Department.

Johnson said brand new aerial trucks are listed for nearly $1 million. He said they purchased this truck for just $50,000.

Johnson said the crew had traveled all the way to New York looking for a truck.

“Little did I know there was one right in our backyard,” he said.

He found out about it after an old friend called him from Yakima, telling him a station there had a truck for sale.

“About two weeks later, we made a deal,” Johnson said.

Johnson said the truck will allow them to keep up with city development standards and the growing city of Deer Park.

“As commercial development happens, as larger structures come into the district, we needed to have that capacity,” he said.

New manufacturing buildings and a new Avista utilities building have recently been built in the area. Johnson said each of those facilities could be problem spots in the case of a fire.

“(Those buildings) would require a larger fire flow of gallons per minute,” he said. “(Those are) the type of structures that we would use this on.”

He said they will also use the truck to help neighboring districts with structure fires and rescue operations.

Johnson said they’re planning to have the truck in full rotation by October, after they train the crew on how to properly use the truck.