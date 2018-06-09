Spokane County Fire District 8 has been named one of the best places to work in the Inland Northwest.

The Journal of Business and Best Companies Group created the list for the third year in a row.

Best Companies Group leaders said companies from around the region entered the two-part survey to determine the Best Places to Work Inland Northwest. They said the first part consisted of evaluating each nominated company's workplace policies, practices, philosophy, system, and demographics. The second part is an employee survey to measure their experience. The combined scores determined the top companies and the final ranking.

In order to be considered for participation, the companies had to fulfill the following requirements:

Be a for-profit, not-for-profit business or government entity Be a publicly or privately held business Have a facility in the Inland Northwest region (Spokane, Pend Oreille, and Stevens counties in Washington State; and Kootenai and Bonner counties in Idaho.) Have a minimum of 15 full-time or part-time employees working in the Inland Northwest Be in business a minimum of 1 year

The final list is made up of 35 companies.

