The Spokane County Sheriff’s office have identified the body of a woman found in the Spokane River on Sept. 15, according to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office.

The identity of the woman was not yet released Thursday evening. Authorities said the name of the woman will be released at a later time.

It was not clear Thursday how the female was identified.

Earlier Thursday, the Spokane County Major Crimes detectives released a photographic rendering of the woman's face that depicted an approximation or possible appearance of what the woman might have looked like prior to her death.

Police found no identification at the scene and were not ale to identify her using fingerprints.

This is an ongoing investigation.

