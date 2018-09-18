SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane County Sheriff's Office has identified a male suspected of burglarizing or having information regarding the burglary of multiple storage units in North Spokane in July.

Detectives have identified the second suspect in the photos as 38-year-old Scott E. Huston. Huston, who is already being held in the Spokane County Jail for several unrelated felony charges, now faces several additional felony charges in connection with this investigation, authorities said.

Officials are still looking for 43-year-old Eric Petrin, an 18 time convicted felon.

Authorities believe Petrin is connected to the burglary of multiple storage units in July at North Point Mini Storage located at 10411 North Nevada Street.

According to officials 10 storage units were burglarized leading to the theft of six firearms and additional property.

