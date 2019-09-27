SPOKANE, Wash. -- Spokane Mayor David Condon released a list of shelters that will be open during the winter storm alert for people experiencing homelessness.

The City organized two lists; one for emergency shelters, and the other for drop-in day centers.

Emergency Shelters:

• House of Charity – 32 W. Pacific Ave

• Hope House for Women – 111 W. 3rd Ave

• Crosswalk for Teens – 525 W. 2nd Ave

• YWCA Shelter for Domestic Violence (call 509-326-2255)

• Open Doors Family Shelter – 2002 E. Mission

• UGM Men’s Shelter – 1224 E. Trent

• UGM for Women & Children – 1515 E. Illinois Ave

Drop-In Day Centers:

• Women’s Hearth (for women) – 920 W. 2nd Ave

• City Gate – 170 S. Madison St.

• House of Charity – 32 W. Pacific Ave

• Cup of Cool Water (ages 24 & under) -1106 W. 2nd Ave

• Crosswalk for Teens – 525 W. 2nd Ave

• Open Doors for Families – 2002 E. Mission

There will also be community partners who will provide space and staffing for those who do not have adequate shelter. The Spokane Fire Department will complete welfare checks for vulnerable individuals out in the weather, the city said.

The city will provide STA buss passes and city responders for anyone who needs transportation to the shelters.

