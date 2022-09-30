The City of Spokane extends its stormwater survey to November 15

Residents have until Tuesday, Nov. 15 to complete the 12 short multiple questions survey.

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Let the City of Spokane know what do you think about stormwater runoff by answering a short survey.

The City of Spokane wants to better educate the community about the importance of stormwater management. The city's stormwater drainage system is a large, complex network of conveyances that are designed to take rainfall and direct it away from streets, buildings, and other public and private property.

People have until Nov. 15 to complete the 12 short multiple-question survey. The survey was last conducted in 2019 and the goal is to compare results to see how best the city could educate the community about the importance of stormwater management.

Stormwater management areas around Spokane collect and treat stormwater runoff by temporarily storing runoff which comes in many shapes and sizes. They vary from simple swales to constructed wetlands, to large grassy depressions in the middle of parks that are dry except right after a rain, the city says.

Some of the multiple questions asked in the survey include the following:

What are you currently doing to protect the quality of stormwater runoff?

If you witnessed someone pouring a gallon of used paint thinner into a stormwater drain, which agency would you call first to report it?

What is the best way to inform you about stormwater issues?

Stormwater swale maintenance and upkeep is ultimately the responsibility of?

To take the survey, click here. For more information on managing stormwater in the City of Spokane, visit SpokaneStormwater.org.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

DOWNLOAD THE KREM SMARTPHONE APP

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.