SPOKANE, Wash. — Monday, the Spokane City council will decide if will purchase a 3-D laser scanner for the police department.

This is new technology is expected to enhance police investigations and be used in court by prosecution.

The 3-D laser scanner technology the city of Spokane is eyeing would recreate crime scenes, crashes and even bullet trajectory. The result, a virtual reality view of what the crime scene looked like when law enforcement arrived.

The 3-D scanning station is about the size of a football and weighs about 12 pounds.

With just a push of button, this single station takes 26 seconds for the lasers to scan at one location. Meaning, to get a 360 degree scanned view of a crime scene, it can be done in than a minute and a half.

William Henningsen is a forensic mapper for Collision Forensic Solutions, the company the city of Spokane is looking to contract with.

Henningsen said witness accounts aren't always accurate. So that's where the 3-D scans can help fill in the gaps.

The 3-D scans can also be combined with surveillance video and photos taken at the scene to create a full 360 degree view of the scene.

If Spokane city council approves the purchase, the city will use funding from the Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant to buy the technology and seven day training to use the 3-D scanner.

The three year contract with Collision Forensic Solutions is expected to cost nearly $150,000. The use of the 3D Laser scanner would be shared between city and county law enforcement.

