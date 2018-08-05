SPOKANE, Wash. -- For the first time in more than a decade, Spokane's City Council approved changes to park rules.

The changes impact everything from camping to park hours. City leaders said it is all in effort to make our parks cleaner and safer.

There is no denying the beauty of Spokane's parks. Summer is not even here yet and already, Eric Johnson is back at his daily stroll through Riverfront Park.

"It's a great place to come, it's a beautiful day, so it's really nice. It's wonderful," he said.

Maintaining that feeling of zen is exactly why the city insisted on updating rules at Spokane's parks. At the top of this list, and most controversial of all, banning camping at parks, especially at parks those along the Spokane River. A new law passed Monday night makes sleeping and storing property in parks a criminal misdemeanor, mainly because of the activities that have come with camping.

"I've seen public acts of fornication in the park. I've seen people shooting up in the park," Johnson explained.

For years, tents, trash and even needles have littered the shoreline next to the river. The city says banning camping would help clean up parks and make them family friendly. At a meeting Monday night, critics of the new law insisted it would unfairly target the homeless but the city disagrees.

City leaders said anyone caught camping within Spokane's park system would not be arrested but instead referred to community court, where they will be given referrals for help. City council members insist the law would only be enforced when homeless shelters are able to take people in.

"The camping part cannot be enforced if there's no available shelter space for that individual," Councilmember Breean Beggs said.

As a means of enforcement, park hours will be reduced. Opening will now start an hour later at 6:00 a.m. and closing would happen an hour earlier at 10:00 p.m. The changes are effective for every park within city limits.

The changes do not end there. As part of a separate ordinance, the city also approved banning marijuana use and drones within parks as well. The cost of both infractions can be as much as $261 in fines.

