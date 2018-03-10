SPOKANE, Wash. — If you’ve ever walked the streets of downtown Spokane, you’ve probably seen Rick Bocook’s artwork.

It’s not alongside buildings or on walls of businesses. It’s below your feet, on the sidewalk and it’s hard to miss.

Bocook hangs out next to Spokane City Hall near the Gathering Place. He strums his guitar with the help of a Tito’s Vodka airplane bottle in one hand, picks on his fingers on the other hand and his signature top hat and overalls. He also does much of his art on the vast canvas that is the sidewalk.

On Wednesday, Bocook drew a picture of a crying Native American woman in about 20 minutes. People stare as they walk by, some of them interested in what he’s drawing and others are just interested in Bocook.

He’s been doing this since 2012, around the time when the city changed the noise ordinance for street musicians. Bocook said he use to play his music in front of River Park Square then, security started hassling him. So, he decided to switch mediums and move to chalk art.

“The first one I wrote down was, you know, ‘Chalk art is protected speech by the first amendment.’ A security guard come out there and smashed it up and somebody seen that, and they went and filled in what he mushed out,” he explained.

He said he still sees some push back from people in the city. He’s seen people take a hose to his work simply to destroy it.

“My big issue is, okay you’re cleaning off the sidewalk but you’re just washing the art. Then, I start pointing out the stains and dirt and the vomit and all them nasty looking things that they don’t touch,” he said. “Don’t just focus on the art.”

By July 2016, Spokane City Council members unanimously decided to update the city’s graffiti ordinance to say chalk art should not be considered graffiti. This is when Bocook decided to make sure his chalk work was more than just writings and started drawing.

“It’s good for the city. It makes it so people don’t have to just come downtown just to shop, they can come down and they can see these pieces of art and, ya know, it give them a good smile,” he said.

So, Bocook taught himself how to draw. Now, his favorite types of drawings are portraits.

“One of the main things you work on when you’re doing a portrait is a person’s eyes. 'Cause the eyes determine, like say I’m doing a portrait of a famous actor or musician, you gotta get those eyes and then people know, even if it doesn’t totally look like them, it looks close enough,” he explained.

He said he likes to stick to themes to help bring awareness to issues such as domestic violence, homelessness and black history. He also draws a lot of pop culture references and will make memorials from celebrities who pass away.

Bocook said chalk art is very popular in London and one day he hopes it will be like that in Spokane.

“That’s part of my cause here. Let’s make this happen. Let’s make this city beautiful in another way,” he said.

