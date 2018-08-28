SPOKANE, Wash. — About 200 unions that represent Washington teachers and staff are negotiating for more pay some arguing for double-digit raises.

In the Inland Northwest, teachers in the Mead school district were approved about a 16 percent salary increase. The Spokane and Central Valley teacher unions are still negotiating. The Spokane Education Association postponed its meeting Tuesday night to keep the conversation going.

Both Presidents from teacher unions representing Spokane and Central Valley teachers said negotiations are still moving forward and they are still at the table with their respective school districts.

With the 16 percent salary increase approved for Mead teachers, these unions hope that will help their efforts at getting their own salary increase.

"We're a much bigger district with much bigger reserves. And if a district such as mead can do that for their employees there's no reason the Central Valley can't step forward and do that for their employees," said Wally Watson, President of the Central Valley Education Association.

He said their negotiations are moving slowly but they are moving. He said it’s important to keep the conversation going. He hopes the Mead decision will even help things move in a direction beneficial to their efforts. President of the Spokane Education Association Katy Henry believes the same.

"Well I do think it's important just because it's one of the first settlements we've seen in our area that in district similar to Spokane in terms of funding percentages that they received. But that's why I think it gives us a good point of reference," Henry explained.

Both teachers unions are under a contract that will not expire until Aug. 31, 2019. Their school districts agreed to reopen that contract to specifically address language about teacher salaries. It is because the current salary language is no longer relevant due to legislative impacts.

Spokane Public Schools first day of school is Thursday and it is Sep. 5 for Central Valley School district. If teachers will be in class for the first day in Spokane, Henry said that depends on what progress is made. She said it is too soon to say.

Watson said there have been no talks of strike yet at Central Valley and teachers will be in class regardless of whether a decision is made.

Both Presidents said they are grateful for the support from parents and the community.

