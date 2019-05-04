SPOKANE, Wash. — The ground floor of the Umpqua Bank building in downtown Spokane is being turned into a food hall with about 14 different places to eat.

InterUrban Development's website states the Spokane Central Market should have been completed fall last year. But construction here is still underway. Developers declined to comment on the status of the project, but here's what we know so far.

Developers want to model the Spokane Central Market after Pine Street Market in Portland, which opened in April 2016.

Plans filed with the city of Spokane show the Spokane Central Market could include a variety of businesses including a donut shop, Taqueria, coffee vendor, a burger joint and "The Vault" Lounge.

Recently added to the developer's website is a virtual tour of what the food hall could look like when construction is complete.

Looking around, you can see open seating options with a mix of different food vendors.

New documents filed with the city show one business is approved for remodeling an existing shell space at the same address.

Sweet Annie's Ice Cream confirmed they are one of the 14 tenants going into the food hall.

According to their website, the artisan creamery only uses the highest quality grass fed, organic milk and cream from happy cows.

Annie, the owner, spent time in New York as a graphic artist. She returned home in the Northwest and started Sweet Annie's sourcing from local vendors.

Still no word on when Spokane Central Market will be ready to open. But developers said they expect to have an update in the next few weeks.

