SPOKANE, Wash. — Monday is the third time Spokane is celebrating Indigenous Peoples' Day.

In August 2016, the Spokane City Council voted to change Columbus Day to Indigenous Peoples' Day and more than 100 people attended the celebration in Spokane.

In 2017, the City Council in Moscow, Idaho, also voted to change the name to Indigenous Peoples' Day.

As the U.S. observes Columbus Day on Monday, it will be Indigenous Peoples Day in Seattle, Olympia and Portland and several other cities.

The Seattle City Council approved the resolution in 2014, designating the second Monday in October as the day to celebrate the culture and contributions of Native Americans.

Olympia Mayor Stephen Buxbaum issued a proclamation, saying in part, "The Indigenous Peoples' Day shall be an opportunity to celebrate the thriving cultures and positive values of the Indigenous Peoples of our region."

Native American activists have made a push in dozens of cities to get local leaders to officially recognize the second Monday of October as Indigenous Peoples Day. Their success has been mixed.

They say the indigenous holiday takes into account the history and contributions of Native Americans for a more accurate historical record.

Columbus Day became a federal holiday in 1937.

City of Spokane officials said parking meters do not have to be plugged on Monday because of the holiday. Garbage pickup and curbside recycling will proceed as normal.

Some banks and businesses may be closed for the holiday.

