SPOKANE, Wash.-- Spokane celebrated its 27th annual Pride Parade on Saturday at Riverfront Park.

Despite the rain, people gathered in bright colors, waved rainbow flags, and marched in support of the LGBTQA community.

"It's a whole month to just embrace ourselves and the adversity we face every single day so it's important for everywhere to celebrate pride," said Pride participant Candy Hex.

This year's theme was “Pride: Now More Than Ever.”

After the parade, participants could enjoy live entertainment and business fair at the Rainbow Festival.

"Rain, sleet, or snow, these individuals are coming out here to show their support," said participant AJ Duke.

"This is where is starts. I have full faith that is going to keep spreading as long as we keep spreading the message of acceptance and education," said another Pride participant.

