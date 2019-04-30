Editor's note: The above video is a KREM report from April 26 about sanitation policies and questions to ask when you visit a nail or hair salon

SPOKANE, Wash. — At least one Spokane area salon named on the Washington Department of Licensing’s directory of those who had violations over the past year was incorrectly listed, according to spokesperson Rob Wieman.

This comes after a KREM report from April 26 that said more than a dozen hair and nail salons in the Spokane area were fined for failing to meet state safety or sanitation standards or license violations over the past year.

Nathaniel B. Jenkins of Leland’s Barbershop in Spokane was listed on the DOL disciplinary actions page in April as one of the salons fined for a license violation but the fine was withdrawn on March 13, 2019, Wieman said.

This means Jenkins did not pay a fine.

A letter sent to KREM says that the Department of Licensing issued a salon shop license on March 8, 2019. Therefore, the Notice of Intent to Cease and Desist Order issued on Dec. 13, 2018, was withdrawn.

Wieman told KREM that the disciplinary actions page is updated weekly. As part of that process, it is customary for the department to remove listings involving withdrawn disciplinary actions.

Leland’s Barbershop was “inadvertently missed” during that process, but has since been removed from the DOL website, according to Wieman.

Six other fine withdrawals are pending right now but none are in Spokane, Wieman added.

“If a business owner believes they have had a disciplinary action withdrawn and it is still listed, we’re happy to look into it,” he said.

Businesses can reach the DOL at 360-902-3900.

Wieman told KREM that the listing of a fine on its website does not necessarily mean it has been paid. Instead, it only means it was issued.

“Sometimes disciplinary actions are resolved and withdrawn after a fine has been issued. Unpaid fines that have not been resolved or withdrawn remain listed,” he said.

The DOL said inspections are required every two years. Safety and sanitation are weighted more heavily.

An administration error, like not keeping a consistent log on how often they clean foot spas, is weighted differently than something just not being clean during the inspection.

The DOL said salons with a score of 85 or below are given time to fix the errors before they receive another inspection in 30 days. If they get a low score again, then they are subject to more inspections, a fine and probation.

While on probation, the salon must pass two consecutive inspections. If they continue to fail, they will be required to get more education on safety and sanitation.

If they still cannot pass two consecutive inspections, they will be subject to having their license suspended or revoked.