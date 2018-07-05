OLYMPIA – Spokane County was awarded more than $1.5 million in grants from the Washington State Recreation and Conservation Funding Board.

The board announced the award of $12.6 million to projects around the state to build trails and waterfront parks and to restore beaches.

Three other counties in Eastern Washington were award money for these projects. Garfield County was awarded $2,606, Lincoln County got $146,418 and Okanogan county received $74,250. A total of 40 projects will be taking place in 19 counties.

Officials said funding for the projects comes from two grant programs: Aquatic Lands Enhancement Account and Recreational Trails Program. The aquatic account uses money generated by the Department of Natural Resources’ leasing of the 2.6 million acres of state-owned tidelands and shorelines. The trails program uses federal funding to improve backcountry trails.

In Spokane, the money will be used to buy 31 acres of shoreline along the Spokane River less than two miles from Downtown. The city plans to develop the area as the only fishing area for people with disabilities. They said this will also allow them to preserve opportunities to move the Centennial Trail off streets and onto a scenic separated pathway. The project will cost around $1 million.

Spokane also received another $495,000 to develop two trailheads in Peaceful Valley and build about one mile of trail between the trailheads along the Spokane River’s south shoreline.

According to the Recreation and Conservation Office, a recent study found $21.6 billion is spent in Washington on recreation trips and equipment annually and $4.6 billion comes from out-of-state visitors.

© 2018 KREM