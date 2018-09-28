SPOKANE, Wash. — Guests at the Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena can surf the web free starting Saturday as the arena installs a new Wi-Fi system.

The project came in under budget when the Spokane Public Facilities District, which operates the arena, tested it at concerts over the summer. The district said the system had exceptional performance throughout all public spaces inside the arena.

The system will eventually provide a platform that will allow guests to interact with events through mobile engagement elements like real-time game stats tracking, full motion HD video streaming and social media interaction.

“Our guests expect connectivity with everything they do, wherever they are,” Stephanie Curran, C.E.O. of the Spokane Public Facilities District, said. “It’s very exciting to roll out this Wi-Fi system for our guests to use at every event at the Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena.”

Aruba Network’s Large Public Venue team used 137 wireless access points throughout the venue. N.R.A Wireless out of Texas designed the system and the district contracted with Structured Communications out of Oregon for sales, installation and configuration of the wireless and secure network access components of the system.

