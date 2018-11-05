SPOKANE, Wash.--After thousands of entries the Spokane Arena has released the 2018 Bucket List Friday.

Topping the list at number one was P!nk.

Also ranking at the top was Bruno Mars, Justin Timberlake, maroon Five and George Straight.

The Bucket List named the top 30 artists Inland Northwest concert goers wanted to see preform at the Spokane Arena.

A lot of the top choices were to be expected, but there were a few wild cards thrown in there.

Spokane Arena officials said they had some work to do and that the Inland Northwest should stay tuned.

You can check out the full list on their website.

