SPOKANE, Wash. — Two tenants from a Spokane apartment building that was closed on Monday due to tenants suffering carbon monoxide told KREM they plan on filing a lawsuit to get out of their leases due to "unacceptable conditions."

On Monday, three people were taken to the hospital after suffering symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning at an apartment building at 8 S. Magnolia Street.

City spokesperson Marlene Feist said on Tuesday that the owner of the building could be cited and fined if fire code violations are found in the building.

The tenants told KREM on Friday that the company managing the company, 4 Degrees, is providing them with money for another night at a motel as the Spokane Fire Marshal still has to do inspections on the apartment building before letting tenants back in.

Tenants told crews on scene on Monday that Avista had shut off power to the building last week because electrical wiring wasn't up to code. Spokane Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer said residents were using three generators on the roof to provide power for heaters and other electronics, and that the exhaust from the generators entered nearby windows.

Carbon monoxide detectors have been required in all living spaces since Jan. 1, 2013.

