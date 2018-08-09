SPOKANE, Wash. — South Hill residents will start to see more aircraft traffic over their neighborhoods in the next few weeks.

Due to construction activity, Spokane International Airport will be closing its primary runway (3-21) from Sept. 9 to Sept. 28.

During the closure, departing and arriving flights will be utilizing the second runway (7-25) for operations. The use of runways 7-25 requires aircraft traffic to fly in more of an east-west direction towards South Hill neighborhoods.

“Over the last few months crews have been working on improvements to Runway 7-25 and its parallel taxiway,” said Larry Krauter, CEO of Spokane International Airport. “The next phase of construction requires the temporary closure of Runway 3-21 for the safety of aircraft operations and the crews working on the airfield. I want to thank passengers and Spokane-area residents for their patience during the construction process.”

The construction process is part of the Runway 7-25 Magnetic Variation Change and Taxiway C Improvements Project. The whole project is expected to be complete in November.

