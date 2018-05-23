SPOKANE, Wash --- The Spokane splash pads will be opening Monday, May 28 through September 9 this year.

There are 17 total splash pads throughout the city and they will all be open except the Grant Park and Nevada Park pads, which will open on June 18 according to the city of Spokane Parks and Recreation department.

These water play areas will be open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily for recreation. For updated pool and splash pad closure information call the Aquatics Hotline at 509-625-6960.

For a comprehensive list of where to find these splash pads visit the Spokane Parks and Recreation website.

