SPOKANE, Wash. – A woman who was driving through Hillyard contacted police after she saw what appeared to be children in the back of a moving truck.

She posted a photo of what she saw on Facebook and it sparked a debate about what someone should do in this situation.

The police eventually found the truck, it's driver and two teens who were riding in the back. The driver was arrested for stealing the truck and having an open Department of corrections warrant. It is still under investigation.

There is always a question when you see something suspicious whether you take matters into your own hands or just leave it to law enforcement. Some of us might feel the need to act, but police said that could put you in danger.

"She did the right thing, she called 911, said what she saw," said Spokane Police Officer John O’Brien.

Officers were able to track down the moving truck a few hours after her call.

"They called to report the crime and officers and detectives were right on it and we were able to find it," O’Brien said.

While police encourage people to report suspicious activity, they do not expect anyone to take the law into their own hands.

"There's no obligation to follow and we certainly wouldn't want her or him or whoever might have been the caller in a position where they are unsafe and can be harmed," O’Brien said.

Instead police just want you to report all the information you can.

"Great job for that person who didn't put herself in a position of danger, but was able to safely get a picture including a license plate which really aids in this investigation," O’Brien said.



