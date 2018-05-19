SPOKANE, Wash. -- Wellesley Avenue from N. Wall Street to N. Lincoln Street is closed for police activity. People in their homes on the 4700 block of N. Wall, N. Post, and N. Lincoln are asked to stay shelter-in-place at this time.
Spokane Police Department Corporal Teresa Fuller said officers were responding to an unrelated call in the area when they heard shots fired. Multiple neighbors called 911 to report shots, which helped officers pin down the location, Fuller added.
Fuller said SPD officers were able to get one person out of the house. The suspect has not been cooperative and has remained in the house despite orders to exit. Officers have not yet entered the house.
"We are trying to do this slowly, methodically and safely for everyone," Fuller said.
SPD will advise residents when it is safe to exit their homes, Fuller said.
A man in the area has barricaded himself inside of a house. Fuller said. SPD officers are working to coerce him out of the home but he is not cooperating at this time.
As of 6:30 a.m., it is unknown how long Wellesely Ave will be closed.