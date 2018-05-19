SPOKANE, Wash. -- Wellesley Avenue from N. Wall Street to N. Lincoln Street is closed for police activity. People in their homes on the 4700 block of N. Wall, N. Post, and N. Lincoln are asked to stay shelter-in-place at this time.

Wellesley is closed from Wall to Lincoln right now for police activity. We're asking people in the 4700 block of N. Wall, N. Post, and N. Lincoln Streets to stay in their homes while we work to resolve this incident safely. — Spokane Police (@SpokanePD) May 19, 2018

Spokane Police Department Corporal Teresa Fuller said officers were responding to an unrelated call in the area when they heard shots fired. Multiple neighbors called 911 to report shots, which helped officers pin down the location, Fuller added.

Fuller said SPD officers were able to get one person out of the house. The suspect has not been cooperative and has remained in the house despite orders to exit. Officers have not yet entered the house.

"We are trying to do this slowly, methodically and safely for everyone," Fuller said.

SPD will advise residents when it is safe to exit their homes, Fuller said.

Update on this standoff from Spokane Police PIO Teresa Fuller. @KREM2 pic.twitter.com/pizTCFUyih — DaveSomers (@DaveSomers) May 19, 2018

Unknown how long we will have Wellesley closed at this point. It’s still closed from Wall to Lincoln so please use an alternate route. pic.twitter.com/5eBYbZbd29 — Spokane Police (@SpokanePD) May 19, 2018

A man in the area has barricaded himself inside of a house. Fuller said. SPD officers are working to coerce him out of the home but he is not cooperating at this time.

As of 6:30 a.m., it is unknown how long Wellesely Ave will be closed.

