SPOKANE, Wash. -- Two men are facing charges after a police chase through Spokane Thursday night.

Spokane Police officers spotted a stolen vehicle in Hillyard just before 10 p.m. SPD said the vehicle had been stolen in a carjacking at gunpoint in Spokane Valley on June 2.

Officers attempted to stop the vehicle, but said the suspect sped off. Officers said the suspects led them on a chase through downtown, up the South Hill and back north through the East Central neighborhood.

The chase ended near S.Freya St and E. 5th Ave when officers executed a PIT maneuver.

SPD has blocked off 6th and Freya after a vehicle pursuit. Two people were apprehended. @KREM2 pic.twitter.com/LNOjg4eJyn — Alexa Block (@KREMAlexa) June 8, 2018

Police arrested two suspects. SPD said Jeremy Shelton, 31, was the driver. He was booked on charges of attempting to elude a police vehicle and possession of a stolen vehicle.

Ethan Stowe-Reasoner, 28, was booked into jail for ID theft, second-degree possession of stolen property and possession of methamphetamine.

Police said these charges stem from an investigation conducted the previous day.

The Spokane County Sheriff's Office is investigating the circumstances surrounding the initial robbery in Spokane Valley. Both suspects could face additional charges.

