SPOKANE, Wash. -- Spokane Police responded to a burglary at the Cricket Wireless store on Division Street and Mission Avenue early Thursday morning. As of 4:35 a.m., police did not have a suspect in custody.
Police said the burglar threw a cinder block through the front door and stole cell phones.
SPD said the person they believe is responsible is a white male, about 5'10", has a thin build and is wearing jeans and a dark hooded sweatshirt.
SPD officers are working to obtain security footage.
