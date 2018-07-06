SPOKANE, Wash. -- Spokane Police responded to a burglary at the Cricket Wireless store on Division Street and Mission Avenue early Thursday morning. As of 4:35 a.m., police did not have a suspect in custody.

Police said the burglar threw a cinder block through the front door and stole cell phones.

SPD responding to burglary at Cricket store off Division and Mission. Suspect threw cinder block through door and stole “about 3 phones.” Still on the run. Police say they are obtaining security footage. pic.twitter.com/7QIrrauGcX — Rob Harris (@robharristv) June 7, 2018

SPD said the person they believe is responsible is a white male, about 5'10", has a thin build and is wearing jeans and a dark hooded sweatshirt.

SPD officers are working to obtain security footage.

