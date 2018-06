SPOKANE, Wash. – Spokane Police are investigating a fatal shooting at a Hillyard convenience store Monday evening.

Officials said someone was shot and killed in the parking lot of JK Grocery and Gas at Wellesley and Nevada. They said they are not searching for a suspect.

Police said one eastbound lane will be closed for some time while they investigate. Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Crime Check at 509-456-2233.



