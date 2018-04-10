SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police are investigating an assault at the Lincoln Height's Shopping Center on the South Hill.

Police said around 8 p.m. Tuesday a store security guard and a manager at the Rite Aide store confronted a man as he left because he had taken two bottles of shampoo without paying.

At that point, officers said the suspect pulled out the gun, told them to leave him alone, then the suspect fled the scene.

Police tried to track the suspect with a K-9, but were not successful.

The suspect is described as a white man, about six feet tall who was wearing a hoodie.

If you have any information that could help, contact Spokane Police.

