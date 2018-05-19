SPOKANE, Wash. -- Spokane Police Department arrested a male suspect after he fired rounds from within a home on the 4700 block of N. Post Street on Saturday morning.

Wellesley Avenue from N. Wall Street to N. Lincoln Street was closed during the standoff.

Jimmy R. Engleman, 52, shot several bullets from a firearm striking neighboring houses. Police surrounded his residence early this morning but he continued to shoot a firearm. After a long standoff, the male was taken into custody without injury to himself or others, officials said.

On Saturday around 4:15 am, several people in the neighborhood at 4700 N. Post called 911 to report their occupied homes had been struck by bullets. Officials said the callers reported hearing several gunshots and gave the location of the shooter.

A Major Crimes sergeant was several blocks away on a separate investigation and heard the shots. He responded and was on scene within two minutes.

SWAT officers were dispatched to the scene along with armored cover. It was determined very early that Engleman posed a significant danger to the neighborhood, as houses are close together and he had the ability to shoot in all directions, officials said. Armored vehicles from surrounding agencies were requested in order to protect the neighbors and the community.

The Hostage Negotiators Team made several attempts to speak with Engleman and SWAT used chemical agents to try and bring about a peaceful resolution, officials said.

Officials said Engleman exited the residence and surrendered without incident at around 8:30 a.m. He was taken into custody and medically cleared on scene to be transported to jail. Engleman was booked into the Spokane County Jail for several counts of 1st degree assault.

A search warrant for the residence was obtained and detectives will be on scene for several hours processing the home for evidence.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Officials said the incident required several specialty teams that worked in unison to bring this dangerous event to a successful resolution, including SWAT, Hostage Negotiators, Explosive Disposal Unit, Major Crimes Detectives and patrol officers. SPD thanked Kootenai County and Post Falls SWAT teams for their assistance.

Spokane Police also thanked the neighbors who phoned in, sheltered in place and evacuated to keep themselves and the neighborhood safe, and those who avoided the area as directed.

We've just taken the suspect into custody. — Spokane Police (@SpokanePD) May 19, 2018

Wellesley Avenue is now reopened.

PREVIOUS INFORMATION:

People in their homes on the 4700 block of N. Wall, N. Post, and N. Lincoln are asked to stay shelter-in-place at this time.

Wellesley is closed from Wall to Lincoln right now for police activity. We're asking people in the 4700 block of N. Wall, N. Post, and N. Lincoln Streets to stay in their homes while we work to resolve this incident safely. — Spokane Police (@SpokanePD) May 19, 2018

Spokane Police Department Corporal Teresa Fuller said officers were responding to an unrelated call in the area when they heard shots fired. Multiple neighbors called 911 to report shots, which helped officers pin down the location, Fuller added.

As of 7:50 a.m., SPD is still asking people to avoid the area for their safety because the suspect has continued to fire shots.

Fuller said SPD officers were able to get one person out of the house. The suspect has not been cooperative and has remained in the house despite orders to exit. Officers have not yet entered the house.

"We are trying to do this slowly, methodically and safely for everyone," Fuller said.

SPD will advise residents when it is safe to exit their homes, Fuller said.

Update on this standoff from Spokane Police PIO Teresa Fuller. @KREM2 pic.twitter.com/pizTCFUyih — DaveSomers (@DaveSomers) May 19, 2018

Unknown how long we will have Wellesley closed at this point. It’s still closed from Wall to Lincoln so please use an alternate route. pic.twitter.com/5eBYbZbd29 — Spokane Police (@SpokanePD) May 19, 2018

A man in the area has barricaded himself inside of a house. Fuller said. SPD officers are working to coerce him out of the home but he is not cooperating at this time.

As of 6:30 a.m., it is unknown how long Wellesely Ave will be closed.

© 2018 KREM