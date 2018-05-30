SPOKANE, Wash. – More than half of the students enrolled at Lewis and Clark High School near downtown Spokane were absent on Wednesday, the day after someone made social media threats toward students.

Spokane Police said detectives identified a juvenile male who attends the school that they believe to be responsible for the internet threats posted against Lewis and Clark High School and students.

The student has been contacted, though not yet arrested, and charges will be forwarded to the Prosecutor's Office, SPD said.

Spokane Public Schools officials confirmed 982 students of the enrolled 1,723 did not attend class on Wednesday.

PREVIOUS: Lewis and Clark HS increases security measures following social media threats

School officials had increased security after announcing Tuesday night at 10 p.m. that law enforcement did not believe any of the threats were credible.

SPS had SPD personnel patrolling and increased presence of Campus Resource Officers on Wednesday.

"Based on the results of this investigation we believe that there is no longer a threat to Lewis and Clark High School or the community from this incident," SPD officials wrote in a release.

© 2018 KREM