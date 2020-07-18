Spokane police hold outdoor graduation amid coronavirus pandemic

The Spokane Police Department held a graduation for 14 officers in an outdoor ceremony on Friday afternoon at the Spokane Police Academy.

The 14 officers graduating from the academy is the largest class in more than 20 years, according to Spokane Police Department spokesperson Julie Humphreys. She also said it was one of the most diverse classes, with five women and several graduates over the age of 50.

The officers were hired using funds from a 2019 levy passed for additional police officers.

The graduation was held outside and staggered to comply with coronavirus guidelines and to allow loved ones into the ceremony.