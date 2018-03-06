SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane police say they have secured a felony warrant for the arrest of the suspect who threatened Lewis and Clark High School.

According to a release Sunday, police say they expect to have custody of the suspect when he is finished receiving medical care.

On Thursday, Spokane Police Chief Criag Meidl said detectives obtained a confession from the suspect regarding his involvement in the internet threats.

RELATED: Student confessed to threatening Lewis and Clark HS

Originally, Spokane police believed the suspect was a juvenile, but now police say he is an adult and will be charged as such.

The suspect is charged with felony harassment and communication with a minor for immoral purposes.

Police said the suspect is receiving “necessary medical care” and is not a threat to the community at this time.

The suspect’s name has not yet been released.

© 2018 KREM