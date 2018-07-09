SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane is now home to the only vet clinic in all of Eastern Washington to be Fear Free Certified.

The Lincoln Heights Veterinary Clinic on Spokane’s South Hill made the announcement on Facebook Wednesday. This means staff members practice ways of handling and responding to anxiety, fear and stress that dogs and cats experience when they come to the vet. Back in January, only a few staff members at the clinic were certified, but now the entire clinic is, making it one of only 37 clinics nationwide to practice this kind of medicine.

“We provide anti-anxiety pheromones for dogs and cats specifically. We also do things like provide non-slip surfaces on top of counters, trying to work with them with treats and toys and things like that,” said Dr. Melanie Bowde.

Back in January, KREM 2 spoke to the owner of a cat name Fiona who said she used to growl, hiss and claw during her visits to the vet. Now, Fiona's owner said her visits are much less stressful. Staff members even play calming classical music for pets and each cat room at the clinic is even equipped with speakers.

