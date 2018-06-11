SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane County firefighters received a call from the South Hill Target that a customer fell out of her electric scooter and hurt her side Sunday.

When firefighters got there, the woman was worried about her groceries and getting her scooter home, which is her only mode of transportation.

After making sure she was okay, they went to great lengths to make sure the woman still got her groceries.

"It seemed like the right thing to do we told her we were going to take her scooter home for her,” Zackary Searle a firefighter with Spokane Co. District 8 said.

"The complications she was having with everything else--it was definitely in the community's best interest that we step up and take care of everything," Jack Collins a firefighter paramedic with Spokane Co. District 8 said,"So imagine us taking all of our equipment, a whole thing of groceries and here I am trying to navigate the scooter."

We assisted a patient today..not unusual to help folks.. but the awesome part ❤️ the So. Hill @Target paid for the groceries & the firefighters delivered them to the patient’s home 👏👏 @SCFD8 pic.twitter.com/NEDirZJcde — Spokane FD8 Firefighters (@IAFFL3711) November 4, 2018

Searle said he and the woman just chuckled at each other as they made their way through the store.

"I think we just got a lot of smiles---with a firefighter on a scooter," Searle mentioned.

So the woman and her scooter were taken care of, but what about her groceries? Searle and Collins said a Target manager said they paid for it all.

"So I was the one that took them through and I was pretty floored. I thought hey were just going to hold them on the shelf. But she said we're not going to have the patient go through the checkout lines on gurnie." Collins remembered, "We were all kind of blown away that they just stepped up no questions asked, and it was just handled.”

The woman is now recovering and will be okay.

© 2018 KREM