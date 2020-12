The fire started in a garage shortly after 4 p.m. The cause is currently unknown.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Four people and three dogs safely escaped from a house fire on Spokane's South Hill on Tuesday night.

According to KREM's Casey Decker, who is on the scene, the fire burned through much of the house. The four people and three dogs are all OK, Decker said.

The fire started in a garage shortly after 4 p.m. and the cause is currently unknown.

Patrick Smith, one of the people who escaped the fire, told Decker that he has has lost his father and job this year before the fire.