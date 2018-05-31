SPOKANE, Wash. – A significant multiple-car accident closed South Ash Street in Spokane on Thursday afternoon. Traffic had to be rerouted to eastbound Garland Avenue for hours until the road reopened just after 5 p.m.

KREM 2 spoke with witnesses who said a green Explorer ran a red light traveling westbound on Garland and struck two cars traveling southbound. The male got out of the explorer and ran, according to the same witness.

SPD chased the man down and appeared place him under arrest, witnesses said.

Green Explorer ran a red light at high rate of speed striking the two southbound vehicles. pic.twitter.com/7iWd6iEBRX — Nathan Brand (@KREMnate) May 31, 2018

Driver of green Explorer then got out and ran. He’s now in police custody. pic.twitter.com/yuR6P5c3yU — Nathan Brand (@KREMnate) May 31, 2018

Officials with the Spokane Police Department said at least one person was transported to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries and the investigation is centered on vehicular assault, meaning someone was either driving under the influence or in a reckless manner and causes an injury during a collision.

Just talked to a witness at the scene of Garland/Ash wreck. He told me the green Explorer ran red light WB on Garland and smashed into two cars. Male got out of Explorer and ran, according to same witness. @KREM2 — Brett Allbery (@KREMBrett) May 31, 2018

I saw at least 3 transported to hospital. Witness also tells me that the driver was apprehended a couple blocks away. I have not been able to confirm that with law enforcement. @KREM2 — Brett Allbery (@KREMBrett) May 31, 2018

© 2018 KREM