SPOKANE, Wash. – A significant multiple-car accident closed South Ash Street in Spokane on Thursday afternoon. Traffic had to be rerouted to eastbound Garland Avenue for hours until the road reopened just after 5 p.m.
KREM 2 spoke with witnesses who said a green Explorer ran a red light traveling westbound on Garland and struck two cars traveling southbound. The male got out of the explorer and ran, according to the same witness.
SPD chased the man down and appeared place him under arrest, witnesses said.
Officials with the Spokane Police Department said at least one person was transported to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries and the investigation is centered on vehicular assault, meaning someone was either driving under the influence or in a reckless manner and causes an injury during a collision.