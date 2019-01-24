SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane police shot and killed a man who was armed with a knife on Jan. 23 near the intersection of North Monroe and West Fairview Avenue.

The man has been identified as 46-year-old Dwight Steward. The Spokane County Medical Examiner determined Steward died from multiple gunshot wounds.

According to an evidence list, police recovered six knives from the scene, including a machete and a "fixed blade knife with metal knuckles." Other knives included a "wood handle folding knife," a knife that had been wrapped in duct tape, a folding knife with a black handle and a "fixed blade knife with curved blade."

Steward had approached the officers and produced two knives from his waistband after ignoring commands, according to a probable cause declaration in court documents. It is unclear which knives listed as evidence were the ones Steward pulled on officers.

Spokane NAACP President Kurtis Robinson said in a release on Jan. 24 that he had spoken with the Spokane Police Department about the incident and that the group is waiting for more details.

"Our understanding is that: yes, it is a fatal shooting; yes it was a black male; and, that according to the officers, they made several attempts to talk him down as the individual continued to approach officers while brandishing a knife," Robinson wrote. "Our organization and our community partners will continue to monitor the situation."

Assistant Spokane Police Chief Justin Lundgren said the department received a call at 3:35 p.m. on Jan. 23 about a man threatening people with a gun. When officers arrived on scene, they were unable to locate the suspect and began searching the area.

Shortly after they arrived on scene, officers got another call saying the man had returned to the location.

Lundgren said officers contacted the man, who was armed with a knife, and started giving him verbal commands.

Authorities said the officers tried to de-escalate the situation but the man began walking toward the officers. Lundgren said that is when shots were fired.

Officers immediately began life-saving treatment but the man later died.

Witness Justin Miller said he heard the shooting from his home nearby.

"I was just in the window... talking to my daughters on the phone. And all the sudden I saw the cop car coming around the corner in pursuit and I went outside, and I heard, 'Drop it, drop it. And I heard about four gunshots, maybe. Maybe five," he said.

Miller watched as police tried to save the man's life. He shared video with KREM showing officers performing CPR.

"When I got there he was on the ground, wasn't moving," Miller said.

Lundgren said the officers on scene were equipped with body cameras, which will be reviewed by investigators.

Authorities said any surrounding businesses with surveillance video of the incident should contact detectives.

None of the officers were injured.

The Spokane Investigative Regional Response Team is investigating the shooting. The Spokane County Medical Examiner will release the man of man at a later date.

RELATED: Prosecutor says woman 'justified' in killing man who charged her near Spirit Lake

RELATED: Police find bat, not gun, at scene after officer kills man in Spokane