SPOKANE, Wash. — Casting a ballot will most likely stop calls and visits from those campaigning for candidates.

It happens every election cycle; the seemingly non-stop phone calls, mailers and visits from campaign staffers and volunteers. Candidates are doing what they can to get your vote. But will finally casting that ballot stop the calls?

In Washington and Idaho, anyone is allowed to request voter registration information because it is public record. This information includes a voter’s name, address, gender and birthday. It also can include their voting history like when they last voted and how often they vote.

According to a spokesperson for Washington State’s elections office the information that is public is limited in order to secure the privacy of voters. The information can be used for "political purposes" according to the respective states' statutes.

The spokesperson said it is not unusual for candidates to request a list of voters to see who has already voted during an election.

A campaign spokesperson for Lisa Brown told KREM they do request voter records from the state and once they see a person has sent in their ballot they take them off their contact lists.

A spokesperson for Cathy McMorris Rogers' campaign said they use public information. And typically they stop contacting a voter once information comes in that they turned in a ballot. Her spokesperson said in general campaigns will do this.

Spokane County Auditor Vicky Dalton told KREM the list of people who have voted is available through a public records request. She said they do not give out phone numbers, emails or copies of signatures.

