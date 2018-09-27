The history dates back more than 150 years but a Spokane staple is getting some modern-day attention and a lot of it.

A Hollywood star gave White's Boots a social media shout-out and now the sales are taking off. They are staples at wildfire scenes and they have been around a few logging sites, too.

“There's a lot of people that think that we're just that company that only makes the big, black, clunky boots,” said White’s Boots Marketing Director Brandon Upchurch.

These days, the boots are also gracing the feet of the Hollywood elite.

“He says that he's been wearing them for 15 years now, and he absolutely loves them,” Upchurch explained.

On Wednesday, Nick Offerman -- best known for his role as Ron Swanson on Parks and Rec -- posted about his love for White's Boots on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. He showed off his favorite pair of -- now rebuilt -- "semi- dress" White's Boots.

Cutting tenons is a cakewalk in my sweet #SemiDress skips from @WhitesBoots in Spokane #ad



I wore these out so hard over the last 15 years they rebuilt em for me 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/hgqkXhb7Wd — Nick Offerman (@Nick_Offerman) September 26, 2018

“Everybody was sort of in a frenzy here trying to keep up with the traffic and keep up with the orders coming through,” he said.

The shout-out drove up White's Boots Instagram followers by two to three thousand and the store website actually crashed.

“Hopefully it results in a sustained uptick in sales. If not, even in just the short term, but like I said, we are seeing a lot of interest and a lot of orders come through just because of that post,” he explained.

This recent attention is something new for a company with roots that run deep. White's Boots started on the east coast way back in 1853 and spent the turn of the century on a corner block in downtown Spokane. Now, the work happens in this building near the fairgrounds, just beyond the showroom floor.

From start to finish, each boot takes about five to six weeks to construct because it is all happening by hand, from the first cut to the last stitch. White's wants to thank Offerman and any new fans with a discount.

“We're 100 percent committed to not changing a thing about the way that we make our boots, and that's not going to change anywhere in the future,” Upchurch said.

What might change is the number of boots the workers will have to make. The folks there hope that the tinsel town tribute will trickle right back to the soles of Spokane.

Because the website crashed, White's Boots is offering an online discount for customers through the weekend. Just enter the code "ThanksNick18."

