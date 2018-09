SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — This morning fire units in Medical Lake responded to a structure fire on west Bowie Rd.

The fire began around 6:45 a.m. and has fully engulfed a 40 by 30 shop on 19403 W. Bowie Rd. All units are responding.

There are no reported injuries. Officials are investigating the cause of the fire.

This is a developing story.

© 2018 KREM