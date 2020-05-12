Police responding to law enforcement-involved shooting near Spokane County Jail

SPOKANE, Wash. — Local police are responding to a law enforcement-involved shooting near the Spokane County Jail on Friday night.
According to Spokane police Sgt. Terry Preuninger, the shooting didn't involve the Spokane Police Department or Spokane County Sheriff's Office.
The shooting is being investigated and happened near the Spokane County Jail. It is unknown at this point if anyone was injured and why the shooting happened. Information on what agency was involved also hasn't been released yet, but Preuninger said he will be providing more information Friday night.
This is a developing story and will continue to be updated.