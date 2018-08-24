SPOKANE, Wash. — Officials identified seven Spokane County deputies on Friday who shot a suspect at a Spokane Valley gas station.

According to Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich, police were called a gas station at Trent near Evergeen Sunday after reports of a man vandalizing a car at the gas pump.

Officials said the suspect was suicidal and had a gun with him and Deputies tried to negotiate with the suspect to come out of his car. SWAT team was also called to the scene.

According to officials, deputies shot at the suspect and he died at the scene. Authorities said they do not know whether the suspect shot at police.

According to Spokane County Sheriff's officials the deputies involved in the incident Sunday are: Mike Brooks, Tim Jones, Jerry Moffett, Jason Petrini, Randy Watts, Travis West and Brandon Wilson.

Brooks has served in Spokane County for more than 27 years. He started in the Spokane County Jail as a Corrections Officer in 1991 and accepted a position as a Spokane County Sheriff’s Office Deputy in 1997. He has been assigned to the Riverside School District as a School Resource Deputy for three years and has been a member of the SWAT Team for the last 15 years.

Jones started his career in law enforcement with the Bellevue Police Department in 1997 before joining the Coeur d’Alene Police Department in 1999 where he was awarded the Medal of Honor and a Letter of Commendation. He joined the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office in December 2002 where he is currently assigned to day shift patrol in Spokane Valley and a member of the SWAT Team.

Moffett started his career in Texas in 1994 where he received a Medal of Valor, two Life Saving Awards, two Senate Proclamations and a Community Service Award. He joined the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office in 2006 before becoming a Spokane County Sheriff’s Office Deputy in August 2013. In 2014, he received a Unit Merit Award-SWAT Team, a Certificate of Appreciate in 2016 and his dedication/hard work has been recognized by citizens, coworkers and other law enforcement professionals.

Petrini has been with the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office for over 16 years. He is a Traffic Unit Reconstructionist and a member of the SWAT Team. During his career, he has received several letters of commendation from citizens and coworkers recognizing his excellent work including the Unit Merit Award-SWAT Team in 2014. He previously served in the U. S. Army for four years.

Watts has been with the Sheriff’s Office since April 2013 and is currently assigned to the Spokane Regional Auto Theft Task Force and a member of the Sheriff’s Office Hostage Negotiation Team (HNT). He received a Life Saving Awards from the Spokane Valley Fire Department and the Sheriff’s Office for his role in saving the life of a newborn baby who was not breathing. Prior to joining the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office, he served in the U.S. Navy as a Helicopter Operator-Search and Rescue Swimmer, and a Survival Evasion Resistance Escape (SERE) Instructor with the Joint Personnel Recover Agency.

West began his career with the Sheriff’s Office in January 2015 and is currently assigned to Spokane Valley Patrol on night shift and a member of the SWAT Team. In 2016, West received a Sheriff’s Office Letter of Appreciation as a member of the Patrol Division for his hard work and dedication. Prior to joining the Sheriff’s Office, Deputy West served in the U.S. Marine Corps as an Avionics Technician and was deployed to Iraq and Afghanistan in the Global War on Terror.

Wilson began his career in law enforcement as a Reserve Deputy before obtaining a full-time position with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office in 2012. He joined the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office in August 2014 where he is currently assigned to the evening power shift in Spokane Valley. He is a member of the SWAT Team, a Firearms Instructor and a Field Training Officer (FTO). He received a Sheriff’s Office Letter of Appreciation in 2016 as a member of the Patrol Division for his hard work/dedication and has been recognized by citizens for his professionalism, patience and caring demeanor. Deputy Wilson earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Criminal Justice from Washington State University.

