SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office has confirmed the identity and cause of death of a Shaw Middle School substitute teacher who died last week.

Steven Lynn Cook, 55, died at the school on Oct. 3 of a heart attack caused by athlerosclerotic coronary vascular disease.

A spokesman with Spokane Public Schools said a student found Cook unresponsive in a classroom.

A crisis team responded to offer support for both students and teachers, and remained at the school for the remainder of the week.

