SPOKANE, Wash. — Renovations to the Shadle Branch library have forced them to relocate into an unconventional location.

Its new home is temporarily in the Northtown Mall with a sign that reads “To Be Continued.”

The library is right across from the Blue Zoo aquarium in the mall. The change of pace is giving the library a challenge that’s teaching them new ways of how to run a business.

“There’s a lot of excitement,” said Jordan Hilker, the library's customer service manager. “People want to come in and use the space and I’m really glad that we’re here.”

Hilker says the change in scenery has brought in a completely new crowd. Fifteen to 20 people have stopped in each hour since they’ve been open and now that they’re in the mall, the library runs 11 more hours in the week compared to being in Shadle.

Right now it’s temporary, but if the numbers are good enough they could stay around once renovations are complete on the original branch. In the meantime, Hilker explained they're just happy to up and running.

“There's positive energy all around this right now.”

