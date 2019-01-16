SPOKANE, Wash. — A student was arrested for felony harassment Wednesday after threatening to shoot up Shadle Park High School.

Spokane Police said a non-Shadle student called police to report that a Shadle student was using social media to report a male in their classroom was saying he had a firearm in his backpack and there was a threat to shoot up the school.

Officials said when police arrived, they confirmed the suspect was in the classroom and isolated the room. Police then detained the suspect without incident.

Spokane Public Schools Spokesperson Brian Coddington said the school was briefly placed on lockdown during the investigation.

Investigators learned that at least two Shadle students could confirm the threats.

The juvenile was booked into juvenile detention for felony harassment.

No other school activities were impacted by the incident.